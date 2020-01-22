To Infinity and Beyond: Interstellar Lab Unveils Space-Inspired Village For Future Mars Settlement

Inspired by the desire to improve life on Earth and to settle on Mars in future, the team of Interstellar Lab has combined architecture, engineering, product design and science to create closed-loop villages with regenerative life support technologies.

Two years after the launch of the project, Interstellar Lab has unveiled its Experimental BIOregenerative Station (EBIOS) which is designed as a scientific and research centre for astronauts training.

At the same time, according to the Interstellar Lab crew, the village will be open half of the year to families, adventurers and students.

The station, which is located in the Mojave Desert in California, is to open its doors in 2021. It incorporates a variety of vital technologies, including water treatment, waste management and food production.

According to the company's CEO Barbara Belvisi, "what we need to bring on Mars for life is what we need to protect on Earth right now."