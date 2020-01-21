Sleighs, Skis and Hot Springs: North Koreans Show How to Relax at Newly-Opened Yangdok Resort

North Korea probably evokes quite negative imagery in everyone's mind due to extensive news coverage of its tensions with the United States and other countries. However, there is a fun side to the hermit state, too!

A freshly constructed Yangdok hot springs and ski resort opened this month in North Korea, according to state media.

The resort provides various options for local visitors including sleighing, skiing and horse-riding. Guests can also relax at indoor and outdoor hot springs.

The complex also includes a gym, a billiard hall, and other leisure facilities.

