From Ushanka Hats to Latex Bondage Outfits: Alluring Apparel at Berlin Fashion Week

Feisty, provocative, colourful, out-of-the-box - all these adjectives can apply to Berlin Fashion Week that was held from Monday to Friday in the German capital.

The show has been hosted in various venues across Berlin and saw an amalgamation of different styles of fashion.

Russian-themed outfits were a highlight of this week's show, particularly an ushanka hat, traditional Russian headwear.

The German capital has also experienced a hot spell in the middle of winter with models wearing latex BDSM-inspired attire by the brand Obectra also gracing the catwalk with their presence.

The even has been held twice annually in Berlin since 2007. The next fashion week is scheduled to take place in July.

In the meantime, enjoy the photos taken at this week's fashion show compiled for you by the Sputnik team.