16 January 2020
    Photo

    The Oscar 'Pioneers': Famous 'First' Winners of Academy Awards

    • Italian Oscar-winning actress Sophia Loren, extreme right, and her company are protected by police from crushing crowds as they arrive at Festival Palace for the opening of the Cannes film festival, May 7, 1962. Next to Miss Loren is actress Romy Schneider and behind them is actor Alain Delon.
    • This photo shows De Niro accepting the Oscar for his performance in Raging Bull, at the 53rd annual Academy Awards show in Los Angeles, Calif., on March 31, 1981
    • US actress Halle Berry holds the Oscar statue after winning the award for best actress 24 March, 2002 at the 74th Academy Awards at the Kodak Theater in Hollywood, CA.
    • British actor Sir Cedric Hardwicke, right, presents the Oscar to Bette Davis and Spencer Tracy, left, at the 1938 Annual Academy Awards at the Biltmore Bowl, Biltmore Hotel in Los Angeles, Ca., Feb. 23, 1939. Davis, named best actress for her role in Jezebel, and Tracy, named best actor for his role in Boys Town, win an Oscar for their second consecutive year.
    • Actress Charlize Theron accepting the award for Best Performance and Actress in a Leading Role for Monster from actor Adrien Brody on stage during the 76th Annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theater on February 29, 2004 in Hollywood, California.
    • Charles Finley, right, owner of the Oakland A's, presents an Oscar to actor George C. Scott during pregame ceremonies before the American League playoff game between Oakland and Detroit in this Oct. 8, 1972, photo in Oakland, Calif. Scott won the Oscar for his role in the movie Patton, but declined it, so Finley decided that Oct. 8, 1972, would be a good day to present his Oscar to the actor. Scott, the gifted, gravelly-voiced actor best known for portraying Patton and refusing the 1970 Academy Award for the performance, died Wednesday, Sept. 22, 1999. He was 71.
    • Actor Mahershala Ali, winner of Best Supporting Actor for 'Moonlight' poses in the press room during the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California.
    • Australian actress Nicole Kidman turns away from the audience as she is overcome with emotion after accepting the Oscar for best actress for her work in The Hours at the 75th annual Academy Awards Sunday, March 23, 2003, in Los Angeles.
    • Director Kathryn Bigelow (C), winner of Best Director award for The Hurt Locker, with co-hosts Steve Martin and Alec Baldwin, onstage during the 82nd Annual Academy Awards held at Kodak Theatre on March 7, 2010 in Hollywood, California.
    • Natalie Portman poses backstage with the Oscar for best performance by an actress in a leading role for Black Swan at the 83rd Academy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2011, in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles.
    © AP Photo / H. Babout
    Italian star Sophia Loren became the first actress to receive an Oscar for a non-English speaking role.
    The nominations for the 2020 Academy Awards have been announced, with many experts noting that this year does not offer much diversity in the main categories.

    There is always room for arguing when it comes to the art of cinema or any other form of artistic expression.

    However, this time we've decided to offer you a selection of photos featuring the famous actors, actresses and directors who became the first-ever Oscar winners in their nominations since the establishment of the Academy Awards. 

    Tags:
    winners, nominees, Academy Awards, Oscars
