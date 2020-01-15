The Oscar 'Pioneers': Famous 'First' Winners of Academy Awards

https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/107804/26/1078042686.jpg
The nominations for the 2020 Academy Awards have been announced, with many experts noting that this year does not offer much diversity in the main categories.
There is always room for arguing when it comes to the art of cinema or any other form of artistic expression.
However, this time we've decided to offer you a selection of photos featuring the famous actors, actresses and directors who became the first-ever Oscar winners in their nominations since the establishment of the Academy Awards.
