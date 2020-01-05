Gadget-Free Childhood: How Children Spent Winter Holidays in the Soviet Union

There used to be a time when not every family had a landline phone and only two or three TV channels were available. So children played outdoors day and night.

In the 21st century, one may think that living without a smartphone or a laptop is boring. But in the Soviet era, two weeks of winter holidays were a real fairy tale for children all across the country. It was a time when they spent long hours outdoors, skating, skiing, having snowball fights or riding sledges.

Check out Sputnik's photo gallery to see how children spent their free time in winter decades ago.