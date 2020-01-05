Register
    Gadget-Free Childhood: How Children Spent Winter Holidays in the Soviet Union

    • Children play during winter holidays in Cherepovets, 1971
    • Children have fun on a skating rink in Moscow, 1976
    • Children climb a snow slide during the 'Farewell to Russian winter' celebrations in 1979
    • A girl enjoys a dog sleigh ride during winter holidays at her granny's place in Podolsk outside Moscow in 1971
    • A boy enjoys a sledge ride in 1960
    • Boys with a puppy during the 'Farewell to Russian winter' celebrations in Kargopol in 1987
    • Children skiing in a resort camp in 1979
    • A boy enjoys a sledge ride in 1976
    • Children play in the snow in Tolyatti in 1973
    • Boys play hockey in Moscow in 1959
    • Children have a snowball fight in Moscow in 1969
    • Boys enjoy sledge riding in Tallinn in 1983
    • Boys are fighting using wooden swords and shields during a winter day in Yakutsk in 1973
    • Children enjoy sliding down an ice slide in Perm in 1973
    • Children play on frozen Lake Baikal in 1988
    Children play during winter holidays in Cherepovets, 1971
    There used to be a time when not every family had a landline phone and only two or three TV channels were available. So children played outdoors day and night.

    In the 21st century, one may think that living without a smartphone or a laptop is boring. But in the Soviet era, two weeks of winter holidays were a real fairy tale for children all across the country. It was a time when they spent long hours outdoors, skating, skiing, having snowball fights or riding sledges.  

    Check out Sputnik's photo gallery to see how children spent their free time in winter decades ago. 

    Soviet Union, winter, photos
    More photos

    • Kids and adults take to the ice at the skating rink in Moscow's Gorky Park
      Last update: 15:03 04.01.2020
      15:03 04.01.2020

      Sleds, Ice Skates and Ice Cream: A Winter Fairy Tale From the USSR

      How did people spend the New Year holidays in the USSR? Without computers or the Internet, people walked and enjoyed the fabled snowy weather of the former Soviet Union. Have a look at some nostalgic photos from that time.

      15
    • US celebrity Kim Kardashian and Minnie Mouse mascot at Fashion LA Awards, California.
      Last update: 15:15 02.01.2020
      15:15 02.01.2020

      Oh Boy! Walt Disney's Most Iconic Mouse Couple that Inspired the World

      Of all the cartoon characters ever created by Disney, Mickey Mouse and his friend Minnie are undoubtedly the most recognisable, if not the most iconic of all time. Several generations of kids have grown up watching the adventures of the good-natured mouse couple, while even today children continue to enjoy their gimmicks.

      16
    • World Rings in 2020 With Fireworks and Presents
      Last update: 15:00 01.01.2020
      15:00 01.01.2020

      World Rings in 2020 With Fireworks and Presents

      People all over the world said farewell to the past decade with music, drinks, festivals, New Year's Eve spectacles, and religious rituals.

      22
    • Russian Frost and Snowy Fairy Tales on the Yenisei River in Siberia
      Last update: 15:00 31.12.2019
      15:00 31.12.2019

      Russian Frost and Snowy Fairy Tales on the Yenisei River in Siberia

      If you want to experience a real Siberian winter there is nothing better than a walk on the banks of the great Yenisei River, of course, only if you are warmly dressed.

      13
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse