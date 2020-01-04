Sleds, Ice Skates and Ice Cream: A Winter Fairy Tale From the USSR

How did people spend the New Year holidays in the USSR? Without computers or the Internet, people walked and enjoyed the fabled snowy weather of the former Soviet Union. Have a look at some nostalgic photos from that time.

On a free day, people would get out of the house and enjoy winter sports, including sledding, skiing and skating. If they wanted peace and tranquillity, then they remained snuggled indoors, often with their favourite pets and a cup of tea from a traditional Russian samovar kettle, and read books.

Aside from the thrill of seasonal sports activities, people enjoyed their winter leisure time walking the streets of the Soviet capital, taking in the snow-covered sights.

