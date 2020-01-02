Oh Boy! Walt Disney's Most Iconic Mouse Couple that Inspired the World

Of all the cartoon characters ever created by Disney, Mickey Mouse and his friend Minnie are undoubtedly the most recognisable, if not the most iconic of all time. Several generations of kids have grown up watching the adventures of the good-natured mouse couple, while even today children continue to enjoy their gimmicks.

The anthropomorphic mice are easily recognisable due to their red outfits (shorts for Mickey and a polka-dot dress and bow for Minnie), big yellow shoes, white gloves, and iconic round, black ears.

Thanks to their cheerful personalities and likeability, Mickey and Minnie have turned into Disney mascots and become an indispensable part of various events and social functions.

For their nearly century-long existence, the hugely-popular cartoon characters have also inspired fashion trends.

