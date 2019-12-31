Russian Frost and Snowy Fairy Tales on the Yenisei River in Siberia

If you want to experience a real Siberian winter there is nothing better than a walk on the banks of the great Yenisei River, of course, only if you are warmly dressed.

Siberian frosts are famous for their incredible winter landscapes. You can admire real snowy fairy tales on the banks of the great Siberian river Yenisei in winter.

The Yenisei River, which originates in southern Siberia, near the city of Kyzyl in Tuva, carries its waters northward over 3,287 kilometres and flows into the Kara Sea of ​​the Arctic Ocean.

The river freezes in winter, but due to high humidity ice-free wormwood is formed below the Krasnoyarsk hydroelectric station and the crackling frost decorates the branches of trees with bizarre patterns.