Russian President Vladimir Putin, as part of a team of well-known domestic hockey players, took part in a Night League hockey match dedicated to the New Year.

On Wednesday evening, 25 December, Vladimir Putin scored several goals in the traditional New Year’s night hockey league match, which was formed at his initiative eight years ago. Several of Russia's biggest names in the winter sport took to the ice on the president's side, including Sergey Fedorov, Pavel Bure and Valery Kamensky.

The game on Red Square ended with a victory for Putin's team, which scored 8:5. Between periods, Russian President Putin spoke with participants in a meeting at a cafe by the ice rink.