La Cucaracha: Russian Medics Perform Unique Operation on Giant Roach to Deliver Babies

Sometimes, science can take you beyond the realm of the conventional – and then researchers have to be creative. There is even a legend about a Russian blacksmith who managed to shoe a mechanical flea- but reality can be even more impressive!

Veterinarians from the Russian city of Krasnoyarsk had to perform an operation on an Archimandrite tessellate – a huge South American species of cockroach- after its owner brought the poor insect to the clinic due to pregnancy complications.

The medics managed to save its life, as the female roach had severe issues with her egg pouch (ootheca), where the offspring grows. They even combined several types of anaesthesia and removed the damaged part of the ootheca.