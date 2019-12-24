Astonishing Ice: Close-Up Photos Show the Amazing Beauty of Snowflakes

When it snows, we don’t think about how an ordinary snowflake under a microscope is a wonderful crystal that evokes awe with its diversity and complexity of the shape. Snowflakes can look like roses, lilies and wheels with six points.

It's incredible to take a close-up look at snowflakes and discover that each is an amazing work of art. Every snowflake overcomes a huge path from the skies to earth, and is unique and wonderful in its own way. The form of each snowflake crystal is created by atmospheric conditions. Small changes in temperature or humidity can affect the overall shape of a snowflake.

Snowflakes are so magnificent in close-up views that they can be admired endlessly.