Beauties in Orbit: Roscosmos Unveils Its 2020 Pin-Up Calendar

Probably, any man would be over the moon to receive a new calendar from Russia's State Corporation for Space Activities (Roscosmos).
When asked to create a calendar for Roscosmos, Russian artist Andrey Tarussov searched for inspiration in the art of pin-up.
The calendar features twelve curvy red-lipped beauties who are pictured as astronauts, engineers, scientists, and laboratory workers.
Since pretty girls and space are two topics that both are extremely interesting for men, such a calendar would be a perfect New Year gift. Take a note!
