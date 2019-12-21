Beauties in Orbit: Roscosmos Unveils Its 2020 Pin-Up Calendar

Probably, any man would be over the moon to receive a new calendar from Russia's State Corporation for Space Activities (Roscosmos).

When asked to create a calendar for Roscosmos, Russian artist Andrey Tarussov searched for inspiration in the art of pin-up.

The calendar features twelve curvy red-lipped beauties who are pictured as astronauts, engineers, scientists, and laboratory workers.

Since pretty girls and space are two topics that both are extremely interesting for men, such a calendar would be a perfect New Year gift. Take a note!