16:42 GMT +320 December 2019
    Photo

    This Week in Pictures: 14 - 20 December

    • Miss Guadeloupe Clemence Botino performs on stage during the Miss France 2020 beauty contest in Marseille, on 14 December 2019. Botino has been crowned Miss France 2020.
    • Russian President Vladimir Putin at a large annual press conference at the World Trade Center on Krasnaya Presnya on 19 December 2019.
    • The Soyuz-ST launch vehicle blasts off from the Kourou Cosmodrome in French Guiana. The booster rocket lifted the Italian Earth Remote Sensing Radar Satellite CSG-1, the European CHEOPS Space Telescope, the French small science satellite EyeSat, the first French ANGELS nanosatellite and the European OPS-SAT into orbit.
    • Revellers gather for the start of the Annual SantaCon Bar Crawl at Father Duffy Square, a section of Times Square, on 14 December 2019, in New York. SantCon is an event where people make donations to charitable causes and dress up in holiday costumes and visit bars around the city.
    • Ukrainian activists clash with riot police during a protest of agricultural workers against land reform in Kiev, Ukraine that would end a moratorium on the sale of land; protesters are concerned that land will be bought up by wealthy companies and individuals.
    • US President Donald Trump reacts during a campaign rally in Battle Creek, Michigan., 18 December 2019.
    • A man runs past a burning bus that was set on fire by demonstrators during a protest against a new citizenship law, in New Delhi, India, 15 December 2019.
    • Newly crowned Miss World 2019, Miss Jamaica Toni-Ann Singh, smiles during the the Miss World Final 2019 at the Excel arena in east London on 14 December 2019.
    • Girls are photographed at the 'Travel to Christmas' festival on Manezhnaya Square in Moscow.
    • A leopard cub that was rescued from an attempted smuggling drinks milk from a bottle in Riau province, Indonesia, 15 December 2019 in this photo taken by Antara Foto.
    • Members of 'Project Elimu' perform during their presentation in Kibera, a slum in Nairobi, Kenya, on 14 December 2019. Project Elimu is a Kenyan NGP founded by Kenyan former professional dancer Mike Wamaya to provide a wide range of extracurricular activities to schools in informal settlements to empower children and teachers as over 400 children from 25 different schools participate.
    • A woman stands near Mount Aso, an active volcano, in the city of Aso, Japan in Kumamoto prefecture on 14 December 2019. The 1,592-metre (5,253-foot) volcano is a popular tourist spot; its huge caldera dominates the southwest of Japan's main island of Kyushu.
    • The kitchen in the communal apartment of the Bolshoi Theater, in which Maya Plisetskaya lived in the post-war years, is presented at the exhibition-installation I, Maya Plisetskaya in the gallery on Solyanka Street in Moscow. This is one of the six rooms of the total installation associated with one of the periods of life or aspects of the personality of Maya Plisetskaya.
    • Runners start the race during the 20th Annual Santa Speedo Run in Boston, Massachusetts, on 14 December 2019. Volunteers run in their festive speedoes and underwear to raise money for the Play Ball! Foundation. The event has raised close to two million dollars since its start, this year they raised over $96,000.
    • A woman argues with a riot policeman during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile 15 December 2019.
    • Traditional Thai dancers prepare to perform during a street festival in Bangkok on 15 December 2019.
    • An old car burns from bushfires in Balmoral, 150 kilometres southwest of Sydney on 19 December 2019. - A state of emergency was declared in Australia's most populated region on 19 December as a record heat wave fanned unprecedented bushfires.
    • Participants of the Invasion of Santa Clauses festival in Rybinsk, a city 267 kilometres north of Moscow in Russia.
    • A protester holds up a flare during a demonstration in Lyon, central France, on Tuesday, 17 December 2019. Workers at the Eiffel Tower, teachers, doctors, lawyers and workers from throughout France walked off the job Tuesday in response to the government raising the retirement age, the latest in a series of unpopular neo-liberal reforms introduced by French President Macron.
    • Girls are photographed during the New Year's ball at the Krasnodar Presidential Cadet School in Krasnodar, Russia.
    • Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and Chairman of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin (left) in the building of the State Duma on 18 December 2019.
    • Mine surveyors at the Gaysky mining and processing plant in Russia's Orenburg region. Gaisky GOK is a key raw material site for the Ural Mining and Metallurgical Company, one of the largest copper producers in the world. The plant produces copper, copper-zinc and sulphur ores.
    • A local resident stands near the debris of a building destroyed by shelling outside the town of Novoazovsk in Donetsk region, controlled by the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic in Ukraine.
    • The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform as the Dallas Cowboys take on the Los Angeles Rams at AT&T Stadium on 15 December 2019 in Arlington, Texas.
    • Residents commute by boat through a flooded road in Dayeuhkolot, Bandung in Indonesia's West Java province on 18 December 2019, after heavy rains flooded the Citarum river.
    • Participants of the IV International Charitable Cadet Ball, dedicated to the Day of Heroes of the Fatherland and the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, in the Gostiny Dvor in Moscow.
    • Trade in tangerines from Abkhazia near the border on Urozhaynaya Street in Sochi, Russia.
    • A Muslim woman flies a kite at Katara beach in Doha, Qatar on 13 December 2019.
    • Dancers perform during a break during a group-stage game during the 2019/20 season European Cup of Basketball between BC UNICS (Kazan, Russia) and BC Darushshafaka (Istanbul, Turkey).
    Miss Guadeloupe Clemence Botino performs on stage during the Miss France 2020 beauty contest in Marseille, on 14 December 2019. Botino has been crowned Miss France 2020.
    Sputnik's weekly photo gallery presents a collection of pictures that show the most significant and eye-catching events that happened across the globe over the past seven days.

    The past week was filled with numerous festivals and events in various countries, including the Miss France 2020 beauty contest in Marseille, the annual SantaCon Bar Crawl at Father Duffy Square, protests against a new citizenship law in New Delhi, the 20th Annual Santa Speedo Run in Boston and more.

    Check out this gallery to catch up on some of the most important events that you might have missed!

    Votre message a été envoyé!
