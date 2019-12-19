Register
16:10 GMT +319 December 2019
    Photo

    Santa, Baby! Ladies Show Off Their Kris Kringle Outfits

    • Members of the Radio City Rockettes wear their Christmas costumes Wednesday, 14 April 2004, at The Wang Theatre in Boston, during a performance held to promote their Christmas Spectacular show at the Wang from 2 -31 Dec. 2004.
    • Two Lebanese women wearing Santa Claus outfits and waving their national flag water ski during a show in the bay of Jounieh, 20 km north of Beirut, on 24 December 2013.
    • Shoppers walk past an advertisement set in the front of a lingerie store in New York, 14 December 2007.
    • Participants in the festival of Santa Clauses in Moscow.
    • Participants take part in the 20th annual Santa Speedo Run through the Back Bay neighbourhood in Boston, Massachusetts, US, 14 December 2019.
    • Participants of the festival competition in Yevpatoriya, Crimea.
    • Arizona Cardinals cheerleaders wearing Santa costumes perform in the game with the Philadelphia Eagles on 24 December 2005 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. The Cardinals won 27-21.
    • Swedish model and New Victoria's Secret Angel Elsa Hosk from Sweden presents a creation during the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York on 10 November 2015.
    • Dressed in Santa Claus outfits, divers swim through a huge fish tank at the celebration ahead of Christmas with variety of fishes at 63 Seaworld Aquarium in Seoul, Tuesday, 23 December 2008. Christmas is one of the biggest holidays celebrated in South Korea.
    • The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform as the Dallas Cowboys take on the Los Angeles Rams at AT&T Stadium on 15 December 2019 in Arlington, Texas.
    • A woman wearing a Snow Maiden costume rides a bike during a celebration of Old New Year at Dvortsovaya (Palace) Square in St. Petersburg, Russia, Sunday, 13 January 2019. Russian people celebrate so-called Old New Year, which arrives on the 14th of January and coincides with the first of the month under the Julian calendar formerly used by Russia and still observed by its Orthodox Church. For most Russians, Old New Year is just a way to prolong the New Year's celebrations.
    • Katy Perry performs at the 102.7 KIIS-FM Jingle Ball 08, 6 December 2008 in Anaheim, California.
    • Ice girls work the ice during the first period of an NHL hockey game between the Los Angeles Kings and the Washington Capitals on 4 December 2019 in Los Angeles.
    • Female hotel workers dress in Santa Claus costumes and ride Segways to give presents to residents in the centre of Bangkok, 16 December 2005. The campaign is one of the activities set up to promote the Christmas festival before it is celebrated in Thailand.
    • People take part in the Santa Claus Run in Caracas on 13 December 2015.
    • Kyrgyz and Russian girls wearing Santa Claus costumes take part a New Year parade in the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek, on 31 December 2010. New Year, which was the biggest informal holiday of the year in the former Soviet Union, is also very popular in the predominantly Muslim Central Asian nation of Kyrgyzstan.
    • This picture taken on 23 December 2014 shows women in Santa Claus-themed bikinis skiing at a ski resort in Xuchang, in central China's Henan province. Ten women wore Santa Claus-themed bikinis to welcome the coming Christmas in temperatures below zero Celsius.
    • People dressed as Santa Claus and other holiday related outfits start their parade after meeting in Brooklyn's McCarren Park during the SantaCon 2015 in New York City 12 December 2015, the 21st anniversary of the event that sees hundreds of people dress as Father Christmas.
    Members of the Radio City Rockettes wear their Christmas costumes Wednesday, 14 April 2004, at The Wang Theatre in Boston, during a performance held to promote their Christmas Spectacular show at the Wang from 2 -31 Dec. 2004.
    Many will always think of Father Christmas as a jolly white-bearded fellow with a penchant for wearing red and eating treats. Sometimes women can wear red Santa Claus costumes, take to the city streets, and participate in various events.

    These Beautiful snow maidens will definitely cheer you up. A selection of photos with beautiful girls who dressed up as Santa Claus, the jolly old soul who brings the magic of the Christmas holiday season to children all over the world.

    costume, New Year, Santa Claus
