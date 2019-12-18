From Don Quixote's Kitri to Cleopatra: Figure Skating Prodigy Alina Zagitova's Many Roles

Acclaimed Russian figure skater Alina Zagitova announced a break in her career - which means she will skip the upcoming Russian championship, as well as the European and World Championships.

Zagitova is more than a prominent figure skater - she managed to top the 2018 Olympic Games, and also became the 2019 World champion, the 2018 European champion, 2017–18 Grand Prix Finals champion and the 2018 Russian national champion.

And what stands behind this list of titles and awards is years of hard training and, of course the most wonderful, fascinating performances, which show us the true beauty of this sport.