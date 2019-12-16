Can I Have This Dance? Cadets Waltz at New Year's Ball

Gallant young gentlemen in military uniforms and elegant ladies in ball gowns have waltzed and created an astonishing atmosphere at the Cadet Ball in Krasnodar, Russia.

The sixth New Year’s Cadet Ball was held at the Presidential Cadet School in Krasnodar with the participation of students from a local school. More than 40 couples stepped onto the dance floor and competed with each other in gallantry, dancing skills, and fun contests prepared by Ded Moroz (Santa Claus) and Snegurochka (Snow Maiden).

For more than a month, the cadets were preparing for the solemn event, learning the waltz and polonaise. Between the dances, the guests and participants of the ball were entertained with a concert programme. Ded Moroz and Snegurochka congratulated all the participants, wishing them happiness in the New Year and a good spirit during the upcoming long winter holidays.