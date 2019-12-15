Who's the Fairest of Them All: Miss World 2019 Finale in London

The 69th edition of the Miss World pageant was held on 14 December at the ExCeL London exhibition centre in the United Kingdom.

Jamaican beauty Toni-Ann Singh, 23, has been crowned the 69th Miss World by her predecessor Vanessa Ponce de Leon in London. Toni-Ann Singh became the fourth representative of Jamaica to win the Miss World international beauty pageant. The last time a girl from the Caribbean country received the title was in 1993.

Ophely Mezino from France was the runner up, and Suman Rao from India came in third after the final of the month-long Miss World Festival, where contestants from 111 countries competed in a number of fast track challenges.