New Digital Reality: How Technologies Change Our Life

Take a glimpse at Sputnik’s photo feed to see how the world is changing with the advent of digital technologies.
Life in the future is all about “digital” technologies. Smart gadgets have become a part of everyday life, and the development of IT trends is a landmark for countries striving for technological leadership.
Take a glimpse at Sputnik’s photo feed to see how the world is changing with the advent of digital technologies.
The year 2019 was intense, with people having to face a lot of things, good and bad - so no one can say it was dull. And after all those things we need to brace ourselves for next year, so everybody needs to relax, or maybe go on a small vacation... but where?
The Olympic Games might be the biggest multi-disciplinary sporting event in the world, but regional contests can show us an unparalleled level of mastery, as we witness athletes doing their best and achieving new heights.
People have been training and riding horses since ancient times. Used primarily by Asian nomadic tribes, the culture of horse breeding has spread across the globe, while the scope in the animal's use has also spread outside practical purposes to the spheres of competitive sports, entertainment, and ceremonies.
Sputnik's traditional weekly photo gallery invites you to see what the most important and eye-catching events across the globe were.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)