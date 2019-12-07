Register
16:28 GMT +307 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Photo

    Astride Together: Wives of World Leaders Enjoying Horseback Riding

    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    News
    All news
    All news
    © AFP 2019 / Central Press
    Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh ride back to Buckingham Palace after the Queen's birthday parade, "Trooping the Colour" at Horse Guards Parade in London on 14 June 1969. The Queen is riding, a black RCMP Police Service Horse (PSH) mare that was given to Queen Elizabeth II by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and ridden by the Queen for Trooping the Colour for eighteen consecutive years from 1969 to 1986.
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/107750/90/1077509065.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/photo/201912071077509552-astride-together-wives-of-world-leaders-enjoying-horseback-riding/

    People have been training and riding horses since ancient times. Used primarily by Asian nomadic tribes, the culture of horse breeding has spread across the globe, while the scope in the animal's use has also spread outside practical purposes to the spheres of competitive sports, entertainment, and ceremonies.

    Horseback riding or equestrianism has also been a part of the nobility. Either as a tribute to this culture or a love for equestrianism, the wives of many world leaders never miss an opportunity to show off their riding skills. 

    Check out the collection of photos of world leaders' wives, who enjoy horseback riding.

    Tags:
    world leaders, horse
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    More photos

    • Camila Cabello performs onstage during 106.1 KISS FM's Jingle Ball 2019 at Dickies Arena on December 03, 2019 in Dallas, Texas.
      Last update: 19:34 06.12.2019
      19:34 06.12.2019

      This Week in Pictures: 30 November - 6 December

      Sputnik's traditional weekly photo gallery invites you to see what the most important and eye-catching events across the globe were.

      30
    • Actress Emma Watson in the Looking for Juliet 2020 Pirelli Calendar
      Last update: 20:32 05.12.2019
      20:32 05.12.2019

      "Looking For Juliet": Pirelli Unveils Shakespeare-Themed 2020 Calendar

      Inspired by William Shakespeare's play, Italian photographer Paolo Roversi invites nine women representing the worlds of cinema, TV, music and art to offer their interpretation of the main character from "Romeo and Juliet" in the 2020 Pirelli calendar.

      17
    • North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attends a ceremony at the township of Samjiyon County, North Korea, in this undated picture released by North Korea's Central News Agency (KCNA) on December 2, 2019.
      Last update: 10:00 04.12.2019
      10:00 04.12.2019

      Kim Jong-un Inaugurates North Korea's New Town of Samjiyon

      North Korean media has called the newly opened town the "epitome of modern civilisation." According to the Korean Central News Agency, the town is expected to accommodate 4,000 families.

      10
    • Live to Win: Best Images From 'Energy of Victories' Photo Contest
      Last update: 17:44 02.12.2019
      17:44 02.12.2019

      Live to Win: Best Images From 'Energy of Victories' Photo Contest

      When people are trying to reach their goal every second, every bit of effort counts – that's why photos from sporting events are so emotional, as we can see athletes going all out, doing their best to achieve victory. Their happiness when they manage to earn success is truly sincere and priceless.

      20
    Recommended
    Best this week
    Best this month
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse