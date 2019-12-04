Kim Jong-un Inaugurates North Korea's New Town of Samjiyon

https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/107747/02/1077470211.jpg
North Korean media has called the newly opened town the "epitome of modern civilisation." According to the Korean Central News Agency, the town is expected to accommodate 4,000 families.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has cut the red ribbon at a ceremony to celebrate the opening of Samjiyon, a new town with a ski slope and a stadium among other facilities.
Mr Kim first visited the town two years ago to announce the start of a large-scale 'rebuilding' project.
Sputnik's gallery offers a rare look inside of North Korea.
