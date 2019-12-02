Register
2 December 2019
    Live to Win: Best Images From 'Energy of Victories' Photo Contest

    French épée fencer Yannick Borel after winning a match against Anatoily Herei (Ukraine) during the World Championship in Budapest, Hungary.
    When people are trying to reach their goal every second, every bit of effort counts – that's why photos from sporting events are so emotional, as we can see athletes going all out, doing their best to achieve victory. Their happiness when they manage to earn success is truly sincere and priceless.

    "Energy of victories" is a photo contest organised by the Russian Olympic Committee, where hundreds of artists, including from Rossiya Segodnya agency, show their works, depicting athletes in the most intense moments of their lives – and after.

    Some 305 works from 58 regions and five neighbouring countries were displayed at this year's event that took place at the Red October art space in Moscow.

    Sputnik's team has prepared the most inspiring, emotional, and breathtaking pictures especially for you in our photo gallery.

    • Wouldn't Miss it for the World: Sputnik's Best Photos from November 2019
      Last update: 16:59 01.12.2019
      16:59 01.12.2019

      Wouldn't Miss it for the World: Sputnik's Best Photos from November 2019

      This month was full of events - major festivals and important fashion weeks, violent protests across the world and the approach of the Winter holidays made it really memorable. It is not easy, however, to remember everything important because every day was so eventful.

    • Last update: 15:15 30.11.2019
      15:15 30.11.2019

      World Travel Awards Names Best Destination Cities of 2019

      The World Travel Awards is the most prestigious travel award in the world. This year, there were more than 80 WTA nominations, such as the best hotels, airlines, tour operators, cities, resorts, and attractions. In total, over 1,000 participants were given awards in various categories.

    • Last update: 17:16 29.11.2019
      17:16 29.11.2019

      This Week in Pictures: 23-29 November

      Sputnik's weekly photo gallery presents a collection of pictures that capture the most important and eye-catching events that occurred across the globe during the past seven days.

    • Bolivian wrestler Blanca Perez, aka Katy The Beautiful, a member of the Fighting Cholitas, fights with a male wrestler at Sharks of the Ring wrestling club in El Alto, Bolivia, on November 24, 2019.
      Last update: 17:21 28.11.2019
      17:21 28.11.2019

      In Petticoat and Hat: The Art of Cholita Wrestling

      The word 'cholita' used to be a derogatory term for indigenous or mixed heritage girls but since not so long ago it has gained a positive meaning, characterising strong and proud Bolivian women.

