Live to Win: Best Images From 'Energy of Victories' Photo Contest

When people are trying to reach their goal every second, every bit of effort counts – that's why photos from sporting events are so emotional, as we can see athletes going all out, doing their best to achieve victory. Their happiness when they manage to earn success is truly sincere and priceless.

"Energy of victories" is a photo contest organised by the Russian Olympic Committee, where hundreds of artists, including from Rossiya Segodnya agency, show their works, depicting athletes in the most intense moments of their lives – and after.

Some 305 works from 58 regions and five neighbouring countries were displayed at this year's event that took place at the Red October art space in Moscow.

Sputnik's team has prepared the most inspiring, emotional, and breathtaking pictures especially for you in our photo gallery.