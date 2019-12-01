Wouldn't Miss it for the World: Sputnik's Best Photos from November 2019

https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/107744/89/1077448944.jpg
Sputnik International
https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo.png
Sputnik
https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo.png
https://sputniknews.com/photo/201912011077450909-november-best-photos/
This month was full of events - major festivals and important fashion weeks, violent protests across the world and the approach of the Winter holidays made it really memorable. It is not easy, however, to remember everything important because every day was so eventful.
But this gallery will show you what really happened - featuring only the best images from various places that you might have missed, but now you'll know thanks to Sputnik! Look at it and see November 2019 in all its beauty - from quiet landscapes of remote places to the most crowded festivals in dozens of cities!
All comments
Show new comments (0)