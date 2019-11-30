World Travel Awards Names Best Destination Cities of 2019

https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/107744/22/1077442203.jpg
The World Travel Awards is the most prestigious travel award in the world. This year, there were more than 80 WTA nominations, such as the best hotels, airlines, tour operators, cities, resorts, and attractions. In total, over 1,000 participants were given awards in various categories.
Moscow has for the first time won the main prestigious international award in the field of tourism — the World Travel Awards (WTA) — as "The Best Travel Destination. City," bypassing London, Paris, and St. Petersburg.
Besides Moscow, a total of 18 cities were nominated for the World's Leading City Destination 2019.
