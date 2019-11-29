This Week in Pictures: 23-29 November

Sputnik's weekly photo gallery presents a collection of pictures that capture the most important and eye-catching events that occurred across the globe during the past seven days.

The past week has featured a number of festivals and events in various countries, such as the 2019 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, "Miss Fashion 2019 – Goddess of the Universe", a pageant, and Pope Francis' Holy Mass in Nagasaki, Japan – as well as incidents such as an earthquake in Albania and heavy floods in Venice, Italy.

Check out this gallery to catch up on the most important news that you might have missed!