The Challenge of Choosing a Goddess: Miss Fashion 2019 Finals in Moscow

In Russia, the beauty industry is booming, and the country often comes up with something interesting in this field.

The "Miss Fashion 2019 - Goddess of the Universe" international beauty contest recently took place at Vegas City Hall in Moscow.

As can be seen from the name of this year's competition, the jury had a challenging task - to choose the one and only deserving the 'Goddess of the Universe' title.

Since 'Miss Fashion' is a contest for professional catwalk and photography models, competition was fierce.