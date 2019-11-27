https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/107741/51/1077415183.jpg
Sputnik International
https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo.png
Sputnik
https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo.png
https://sputniknews.com/photo/201911271077416182-The-Challenge-of-Choosing-a-Goddess-Miss-Fashion-2019-Finals-in-Moscow/
In Russia, the beauty industry is booming, and the country often comes up with something interesting in this field.
The "Miss Fashion 2019 - Goddess of the Universe" international beauty contest recently took place at Vegas City Hall in Moscow.
As can be seen from the name of this year's competition, the jury had a challenging task - to choose the one and only deserving the 'Goddess of the Universe' title.
Since 'Miss Fashion' is a contest for professional catwalk and photography models, competition was fierce.
All comments
Show new comments (0)