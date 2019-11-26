Before the Heist: Interiors, Showpieces and Renowned Visitors to Dresden's Green Vault Museum

The historic museum dating back to 1723 was raided on Monday with several valuable artefacts stolen, including a sword, a string of pearls and 18th-century jewellery.

The museum, located in Dresden, Saxony, contains one of the largest collections of treasures in Europe, including a vast collection of precious stones from the Baroque to the Classical eras.

According to the director of the museum, the dramatic heist resulted in the loss of jewellery of "inestimable cultural and historical value."

The Green Vault is one of the oldest museums in Europe with a treasure collection of over 4,000 pieces.

