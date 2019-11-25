47th Annual American Music Awards Held in Los Angeles

The American Music Awards (AMAs) is an annual American music award ceremony created in 1973 by Dick Clark for the ABC television network.

Unlike the Grammys, where winners are selected based on the votes of members of the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, music is selected for the AMAs through interviews with the public and fans, who vote on an official website.

This year, Taylor Swift took the high road as she won six American Music Awards on Sunday to surpass Michael Jackson's all-time record.

On stage, she performed her hits Love Story, I knew You Were Trouble, The Man, Lover and others.