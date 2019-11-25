Register
25 November 2019
    Photo

    47th Annual American Music Awards Held in Los Angeles

    • The 2019 American Music Awards show in Los Angeles; Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello perform Senorita, 24 November 2019
    • 2019 American Music Awards - Show - Los Angeles, California, U.S., 24 November 2019 - Toni Braxton performs Un-break My Heart.
    • Taylor Swift performs onstage during the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on 24 November 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
    • US singer/songwriter Billie Eilish poses with her awards for New Artist of the Year and Alternative Artist in the press room during the 2019 American Music Awards at the Microsoft theatre on 24 November 2019 in Los Angeles.
    • Rich The Kid and Antonette Willis (L-R) attend the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on 24 November 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
    • Dua Lipa performs Don't Start Now at the 2019 American Music Awards show in Los Angeles on 24 November 2019.
    • Post Malone, Ozzy Osbourne and Travis Scott perform at the 2019 American Music Awards show in Los Angeles on 24 November 2019.
    • Kane Brown poses with his award for Favourite Album-Country for Experiment in the photo room at the 2019 American Music Awards show in Los Angeles on 24 November 2019.
    • Halsey (L) performs onstage during the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on 24 November 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
    • Billy Porter at the 2019 American Music Awards show in Los Angeles on 24 November 2019.
    • Camila Cabello performs Living Proof at the 2019 American Music Awards show in Los Angeles on 24 November 2019.
    • Ciara performs at the 2019 American Music Awards show in Los Angeles on 24 November 2019.
    • Megan Thee Stallion and Jharrel Jerome present the Favourite Song Rap/Hip-Hop award at the 2019 American Music Awards show in Los Angeles on 24 November 2019.
    • Halsey celebrates with audience members as she accepts the Favourite Song Pop/Rock award for Without Me at the 2019 American Music Awards show in Los Angeles on 24 November 2019.
    • Taylor Swift and Shania Twain perform at the 2019 American Music Awards show in Los Angeles on 24 November 2019.
    © REUTERS / Mario Anzuoni
    The 2019 American Music Awards show in Los Angeles; Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello perform Senorita, 24 November 2019

    The American Music Awards (AMAs) is an annual American music award ceremony created in 1973 by Dick Clark for the ABC television network.

    Unlike the Grammys, where winners are selected based on the votes of members of the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, music is selected for the AMAs through interviews with the public and fans, who vote on an official website.

    This year, Taylor Swift took the high road as she won six American Music Awards on Sunday to surpass Michael Jackson's all-time record.

    On stage, she performed her hits Love Story, I knew You Were Trouble, The Man, Lover and others.

    Taylor Swift, music, awards
