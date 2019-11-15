The week is also marked by numerous sporting events, movie screening, and other significant news, which makes it easy to miss something important. Check out Sputnik's gallery to learn more about the world!
This November is extremely mild and warm in many regions of the planet, but the heat is over the top when it comes to various events – including mass protests in Chile, Bolivia, Ukraine, Pakistan, and Lebanon. Germany, meanwhile, is celebrating the start of the traditional carnival in Cologne and the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall.
These hilarious and unexpected wildlife photos by finalists in the 2019 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards prove that animals also have a sense of humour.
As 2020 is around the corner, many people are starting to plan their travel schedule to enjoy places they have long been eager to visit. If you're new to travelling or haven't made up your mind yet what places to visit, here's a list of 10 countries that are worth considering.
A total of 45 costumes were displayed at the fashion show, amazing the attendees who cheered the designer with a round of applause.
Thirty years ago, the Berlin Wall fell; the elimination of the barrier, which split the western and eastern parts of the city both physically and ideologically, paved the way for the reunification of the country. And even though East Germany as a separate state does not exist anymore, its legacy remains preserved in museums.
