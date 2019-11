Sarah Skinner with her 'Grab Life By The...' photo has become the winner of the 2019 Comedy Wildlife Photography.

"I had been watching the younger members of the Savuti Marsh pride in Botswana frolic and play for a while at one of the waterholes. As the heat started to rise one of the two dominant adult males of the pride decided to move from his position to seek shade. As the male stood and started walking off, one of the young cubs, who is blind in one eye ran toward the male, leaping up at him. Rather than leaping onto his back as we expected, the cub's focus appeared to be directed towards the adult male's nether regions, with claws fully protracted! Who knows if it was intentional or just slightly misguided aim. Had the cub been successful in his target there would have been an unhappy male lion, and we suspect a scolded lion cub. Fortunately for the cub and the male, he narrowly missed the 'crown jewels' and the male walked off, with all body parts unscathed!" she said.