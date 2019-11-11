As 2020 is around the corner, many people are starting to plan their travel schedule to enjoy places they have long been eager to visit. If you're new to travelling or haven't made up your mind yet what places to visit, here's a list of 10 countries that are worth considering.

The Lonely Planet website has made a list of 10 places to visit in 2020. The list is headed by the Kingdom of Bhutan, which is the world’s only carbon-negative country and is set to become the first fully organic nation by 2020.

England comes second as in 2020 the country will see the complete opening of its coastline, which is almost 3,000 miles long, and the longest continuous trail of its kind in the world.

"The bronze medal" goes to Northern Macedonia with its magnificent Lake Ohrid and the recently launched High Scardus Trail, a 495km trek along the region’s most dramatic peaks.