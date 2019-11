A total of 45 costumes were displayed at the fashion show, amazing the attendees who cheered the designer with a round of applause.

A Valentino haute couture fashion show dazzled spectators in Beijing, China on Thursday with a new collection, tailored by world-famous Italian designer Pierpaolo Piccioli.

The models showed off their attire at a summer palace in the Chinese capital.

Piccioli, inspired by the Rennaissance era, named the collection Daydream, and it's hard to disagree with the title.

