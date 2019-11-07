Bloodthirsty barbarians or geniuses of agriculture and astronomy? No matter how you look at it, Aztecs and their culture are undoubtedly captivating and thrilling even to this day, almost 500 years after their decline.

The Aztecs were a Nahuatl-speaking civilisation inhabiting central and southern parts of what nowadays is Mexico. Their civilisation reached its prime in the 14-16th centuries before the arrival of the Spanish conquistadors that incorporated once vibrant society into the Spanish Empire.

The Aztecs are famous for their outstanding system of agriculture and irrigation that contributed to their development and might.

They are also notorious for their shocking and gory rituals that include human sacrifice - including heart-extraction.

Make sure not to miss Sputnik's photo gallery showing the cultural heritage of the Aztec Empire in all its glory.