Morbid Beauty: Old and Spooky Cemeteries Across the World

It is no surprise to anyone that excursion programmes in many cities of the planet include visits to the most beautiful cemeteries.

Tourists who appreciate architecture and unusual works of art, as well as quiet, contemplative retreats, can find a lot of interesting things for themselves at cemeteries around the world.

The quiet beauty of the famous Père Lachaise in Paris, the aristocratic La Recoleta in Buenos Aires and the mysterious Old Jewish Cemetery in Prague will be appreciated even by those who are not fans of mystical tourism. These eerie open-air museums have long turned into sights with millions of visitors a year.