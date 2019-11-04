Winter is Coming: Get Inspired by Soviet Women Wearing Fur to Decide on Your Outfit

Anyway, as the winter is getting closer (and in Russia frosts can be really strong - up to 40 degrees Celsius below zero) we all have to decide what to wear outside to stay warm and comfortable. In Soviet-era Russia, people had few choices for winter clothes since synthetic fabrics simply were not as available as they are today. However, fashion designers of the time offered plenty of warm and beautiful clothes, and we invite you to look through our gallery to learn something new and maybe get inspired for a brand new winter outfit.
