Niko Photographisme is a French photographer and designer specializing in photography and photo manipulation. Using tools such as Adobe Photoshop and Lightroom, he creates entertaining pictures with an obvious play on surrealism.

"The Robot Next Door" photo series consists of masterfully retouched photographs based on the idea that things are often not what they seem. The artist depicts a world in which robotic creatures live among humans. Mixing analogue materials with a light touch of digital manipulations, Niko Photographisme creates a surreal effect in his final product, with the help of paint, ink and pencils creating a realistic look at sci-fi, and sometimes even a frankly fabulous scenario.

By portraying the robots as they undertake everyday activities, he endows the androids with surprisingly human qualities, which integrates them even more with his futuristic concept.

The artist publishes his photo series on his Instagram account.