Winners of Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition - 2019

Nikon’s Small World contest has announced the winners of its 45th annual photomicrography competition, where photographers from all over the globe present their pictures of the microscopic world.

A New York City photographer has been awarded first prize for her picture of a fluorescent turtle embryo created by combining stereomicroscopy and fluorescence techniques. "It's amazing to be able to share that science with other people'', the winner commented.

The Nikon International Small World Competition was first launched in 1975 for pictures taken with a light microscope.

According to their official website, the contest is open to anyone "with an interest in microscopy and photography".

Enjoy these fascinating pictures of beauty and science in our gallery.