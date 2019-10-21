First Stop in Russia: Red Square is Top Attraction for Foreign Tourists in Moscow

Moscow's Red Square separates the Kremlin, the former royal citadel and now the official residence of the President of Russia, from a historic merchant district known as Kitai-gorod.

In the first half of the 20th century, Red Square became famous all over the world as the site of official military parades and demonstrations intended to display the strength of the Soviet Armed Forces. Even after the fall of the Soviet Union, Red Square remains a popular centre of Russian cultural life and a top tourist attraction in the city.

"Krasnaya Ploschad" got its name because in Russian the word "kransnaya" means both "red" and "beautiful", and the latter was referring to St. Basil's Cathedral at the southern end of the square.