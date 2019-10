Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia (or Russian Fashion Week before 2011) is one of the main events in Russia’s fashion world and has been held biannually in Moscow for ten years - in early April and mid-October.

Fairy-tale motifs, femininity, utilitarianism, and cosmic chic are the trends and themes of the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia for the spring-summer 2020 season. Fashion shows from all over the world have gathered at Moscow’s Manege, the Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts, the Krasnaya Presnya electric depot, and other venues.

