Rikers Island is a New York jail notorious for its infamous inmates such as John Lennon's killer Mark Chapman, rapper Tupac Shakur, serial killer David Berkowitz and former International Monetary Fund managing director Dominique Strauss-Kahn.

Earlier this week, New York's city council voted in favour of Mayor Bill de Blasio's proposal to close the Rikers Island prison complex and replace it with four smaller jails in Brooklyn, Bronx, Queens and Manhattan.

Rikers Island is one of the world's largest jails as it is located on a 167-acre island between Queens and Bronx and holds some 7,000 inmates. Most of them are awaiting trial or serving sentences shorter than one year.