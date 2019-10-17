Scary And Stunning: Winners of 2019 Wildlife Photographer of the Year

It was early spring on the alpine meadowland of the Qinghai–Tibet Plateau, in China’s Qilian Mountains National Nature Reserve, and very cold. The marmot was hungry. It was still in its winter coat and not long out of its six-month, winter hibernation, spent deep underground with the rest of its colony of 30 or so. It had spotted the fox an hour earlier, and sounded the alarm to warn its companions to get back underground. But the fox itself hadn’t reacted, and was still in the same position. So the marmot had ventured out of its burrow again to search for plants to graze on. The fox continued to lie still. Then suddenly she rushed forward. And with lightning reactions,Yongqing seized his shot.His fast exposure froze the attack. The intensity of life and death was written on their faces –the predator mid-move, her long canines revealed, and the terrified prey, fore paw outstretched, with long claws adapted for digging, not fighting.Such predator-prey interaction is part of the natural ecology of the plateau ecosystem, where rodents, in particular the plateaupikas (smaller than marmots), are keystone species. Not only are they the main prey for foxes and nearly all the other predators, they are key to the health of the grassland, digging burrows that also provide homes for many small animals including birds, lizards and insects, and creating microhabitats that increase the diversity of plant species and therefore the richness of the meadows.