Scary And Stunning: Winners of 2019 Wildlife Photographer of the Year

The winners of the fifty-sixth competition were announced on 15 October, with the Chinese photographer Yongqing Bao receiving the title of Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2019 for his picture dubbed ''The moment''. As it is written on the competition's official Facebook page, Yongqing was selected by the judges from over 48,000 entries for his picture ''frames nature’s ultimate challenge - its battle for survival''.
Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition is run and owned by the Natural History Museum in London.
Enjoy other winners' images captivating the beauty of the natural world in our gallery.
All comments
Show new comments (0)