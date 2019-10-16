10 Most Beautiful Women According to British Plastic Surgeon

Plastic surgeon Julian De Silva conducted special research to find out, which famous women have facial features closest to the to ideal.

Dr Julian De Silva, of the Centre for Advanced Facial Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery, used computer facial mapping to make up a list of most attractive female celebrities.

''Facial proportions are used to evaluate facial beauty'', Dr De Silva wrote earlier on his Twitter, explaining that Leonardo da Vinci's 'golden ratio' is applicable in determing an attractive face.

American supermodel Bella Hadid, 23, comes in top of the list, with her facial symmetry of 94,35%, followed by singer Beyonce and actress Amber Heard. Ariana Grande, Scarlett Johansson, Cara Delevingne and Kate Moss also made the top ten.