11 October 2019
    Photo

    This Week in Pictures: 5 - 11 October

    • Extinction Rebellion protesters march down Oxford Street near Marble Arch in London as a part of the International Rebellion on October 6, 2019.
    • People burn flares during a rally against the approval of the so-called Steinmeier Formula, in Kiev, Ukraine.
    • American actress and model Kim Kardashian has attended a wreath-laying ceremony at the Eternal Flame at Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex.
    • Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoygu are taking a walk in the Siberian taiga.
    • Russian retro car Volga GAS have been presented at Moscow Classic 2019.
    • A cat meows at Our Ladies of Remedies Parish in the Malate area of Manila on October 6, 2019.
    • The Free Syrian Army forces are taking a ride along the Turkish-Syrian border in Akchakala.
    • A man charges an entrance fee at a gate in front of abandoned aircraft in the suburbs of Bangkok on October 9, 2019.
    • U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Japan's ambassador to the United States Shinsuke Sugiyama in front of U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer during a formal signing ceremony for the U.S.-Japan Trade Agreement at the White House in Washington, October 7, 2019.
    • The puppet parade is taking place in the city of Moscow as part of the X International Festival organised by the Obraztsov Central Puppet Theatre.
    • A woman walks past a grain harvester combine during a Golden Autumn festival at Red Square in downtown Moscow on October 6, 2019.
    • Russian artistic gymnast Angelina Melnikova is making her appearance in the all-round team competition during the Stuttgart World Cup.
    • Syrian Arab and Kurdish civilians flee amid Turkish bombardment on Syria's northeastern town of Ras al-Ain in the Hasakeh province along the Turkish border on October 9, 2019.
    • Workers drive machines that harvest cranberries at a state farm in the village of Selishche, Belarus, October 7, 2019.
    • People block a road during protests after Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno's government ended four-decade-old fuel subsidies, in Cayambe, Ecuador, October 5, 2019.
    • North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits Farm No. 1116 of KPA Unit 810 on October 8, 2019.
    • Israeli acrobat Tel Karassin performs on a car-free highway, during the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019.
    • A demonstrator plays the accordion as he waits to attend a pro-independence march from Holyrood to the Meadows in Edinburgh, Scotland on October 5, 2019.
    • Students visit the statues of late North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il on Mansu Hill to pay their respects on the occasion of the 74th founding anniversary of the Workers' Party of Korea on October 10, 2019.
    • Britain's rider John Mcphee of the Petronas Sprinta Racing Team crashes during Thailand's Moto3 at the Chang International Circuit in Buriram, Thailand, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
    • A Hindu woman reacts as Sindhur, or vermillion powder, is applied to her face after worshipping an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Chandigarh, India, October 8, 2019.
    • A woman carries a fish on her head after cleaning and gutting it in a small fishing village in Porto Mosquito, Cape Verde on October 8, 2019.
    • A dancer of the Paris Opera Ballet performs during the dancing show Degas Danse on the sidelines of the exhibition Degas at the Opera at the Orsay Museum in Paris on October 9, 2019.
    • Female workers are sorting chilli peppers at a cooperative in Yangchang town, Dafang county, Bijie in China's southwest Guizhou Province on October 7, 2019.
    • Female holidaymakers are getting ready for a sea surfing in Nizhneimeretinskaya Bukhta, Sochi.
    TOLGA AKMEN
    Extinction Rebellion protesters march down Oxford Street near Marble Arch in London as a part of the International Rebellion on October 6, 2019.

    Sputnik's weekly photo gallery presents a collection of photographs that show the most meaningful and eye-catching events that happened around the world over the past seven days.

    The past week was filled with numerous festivals and events in various countries, including Extinction Rebellion protests in London, the Turkish military advance in northeastern Syria, signing of the U.S.-Japan Trade Agreement in Washington, a Golden Autumn festival at Red Square in downtown Moscow, the exhibition "Degas at the Opera" in Paris, anti-government protests in Ecuador and more.

    Check out this gallery to catch up on some of the most important events that you might have missed!

