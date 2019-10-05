Welcome to Moulin Rouge: Backstage at Most Popular Cabaret in the World

For two shows every evening, 60 performers from 14 different countries twirl, kick and dance their way through the "Feerie" show, the review that is now the backbone of the Moulin Rouge's repertoire. But backstage, hidden from the 600,000 viewers who watch the show each year while guzzling their ways through nearly a quarter of a million bottles of champagne; you'll discover an entirely different kind of choreography- the sophisticated movements and methods for costume and scenery changes required to make the show go on.
