17:42 GMT +303 October 2019
    Photo

    Messages for the Planet: Miss Earth 2019 Candidates Take Part in Coastal Cleanup in Philippines

    • Miss Earth candidate Marrianna Fuentes (C) of Panama holds a placard with an environment theme as she poses with other Miss Earth candidates for photos during a press presentation at a hotel in Manila on October 2, 2019.
    • Sonia Romeo, left, of Spain and Tunde Blaga of Hungary, candidates for the Miss Earth 2019 beauty pageant, take selfies prior to taking part in a coastal cleanup, one of the activities lined up to call the attention to help save Mother Earth, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 in suburban Las Pinas city, south of Manila, Philippines.
    • Miss Earth candidates holding placards with environmental slogans pose for photos during a press presentation at a hotel in Manila on October 2, 2019.
    • Miss Earth candidate Antonela Paz of Ecuador (C) holds a placard with an environment theme as she poses with other Miss Earth candidates for photos during a press presentation at a hotel in Manila on October 2, 2019.
    • Rita Velasquez, right, of Honduras and Nazia Wadee, center, of South Africa, candidates for the Miss Earth 2019 beauty pageant, join the Philippine Navy as they conduct coastal cleanup, Sept. 30, 2019 in suburban Las Pinas city, south of Manila, Philippines.
    • Candidates for the Miss Earth 2019 beauty pageant pose with their messages to save Mother Earth following their media presentation, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 in Manila, Philippines.
    • Sonia Romeo, center, of Spain, a candidate for the Miss Earth 2019 beauty pageant, listens to briefing prior to joining the Philippine Navy in conducting coastal cleanup, one of the activities lined up to call the attention to help save Mother Earth, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 in suburban Las Pinas city, south of Manila, Philippines.
    • Candidates for the Miss Earth 2019 beauty pageant pose with their messages to save Mother Earth following their media presentation, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 in Manila, Philippines.
    • Candidates for the Miss Earth 2019 beauty pageant pose with their messages to save Mother Earth following their media presentation, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 in Manila, Philippines.
    • Miss Earth candidate Sonia Hernandez (C) of Spain waves as she poses with other Miss Earth candidates holding placards with environmental slogans during a press presentation at a hotel in Manila on October 2, 2019.
    © AFP 2019 / Ted Aljibe
    Miss Earth candidate Marrianna Fuentes (C) of Panama holds a placard with an environment theme as she poses with other Miss Earth candidates for photos during a press presentation at a hotel in Manila on October 2, 2019.

    Miss Earth is an annual international beauty pageant with the theme of environmental awareness. It is one of the Big Four international beauty contests - along with Miss Universe, Miss World, and Miss International.

    Eighty-six candidates from around the globe will compete for the Miss Earth 2019 crown in Naga, south of Manila, in the Philippines, on 26 October. The winner will be crowned by Vietnamese model Nguyễn Phương Khánh of Vietnam at the end of the event, which will be the 19th edition of the pageant.

    On 2 October, the candidates posed for photos during a press presentation at a hotel in Manila. All the ladies held placards with environmental slogans. They also joined the Philippine Navy in coastal cleanup operations in Las Pinas city. 

    photos, environment, beauty pageant, Miss Earth, Philippines
    More photos

    • Saw fish
      Last update: 16:30 02.10.2019
      16:30 02.10.2019

      Snake-Headed Caterpillar and Bat-Eating Spider: Nature is Scary as Hell

      While we are struggling to live in harmony, nature tirelessly reminds us of its cruelty and unpredictability. People have become so adapted to everything that happens that sometimes they don’t notice the horrors of the world around them, and their influence is much more destructive for the planet as a whole.

      12
    • A model presents a creation by designer Vivienne Westwood as part of her Spring/Summer 2020 women's ready-to-wear collection show during the Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, September 28, 2019.
      Last update: 15:00 01.10.2019
      15:00 01.10.2019

      Beyond Imagination: Paris Fashion Week Offers Both Traditional and Futuristic Looks

      Catwalks have long ceased to be just a place where models demonstrate clothes. Now it is where fashion designers, set designers and models offer a show which often has a touch of theatrical performance.

      23
    • Italian model and actress Madalina Diana Ghenea on the red carpet of the 76th International Film Festival in Venice
      Last update: 20:15 30.09.2019
      20:15 30.09.2019

      Crème de la Crème: Selection of Sputnik's Best September Photos

      As we have entered the final day of September, Sputnik invites you to reflect on the start of autumn and recollect the most interesting and landmark events that have taken place in Russia and in other parts of the world.

      30
    • This Week in Pictures: 21 - 27 September
      Last update: 17:24 27.09.2019
      17:24 27.09.2019

      This Week in Pictures: 21 - 27 September

      Sputnik's weekly photo gallery presents a collection of pictures that show the most significant and eye-catching events that happened around the world during the past seven days.

      30
