Messages for the Planet: Miss Earth 2019 Candidates Take Part in Coastal Cleanup in Philippines

Miss Earth is an annual international beauty pageant with the theme of environmental awareness. It is one of the Big Four international beauty contests - along with Miss Universe, Miss World, and Miss International.

Eighty-six candidates from around the globe will compete for the Miss Earth 2019 crown in Naga, south of Manila, in the Philippines, on 26 October. The winner will be crowned by Vietnamese model Nguyễn Phương Khánh of Vietnam at the end of the event, which will be the 19th edition of the pageant.

On 2 October, the candidates posed for photos during a press presentation at a hotel in Manila. All the ladies held placards with environmental slogans. They also joined the Philippine Navy in coastal cleanup operations in Las Pinas city.