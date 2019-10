Catwalks have long ceased to be just a place where models demonstrate clothes. Now it is where fashion designers, set designers and models offer a show which often has a touch of theatrical performance.

From classic monochrome outfits and floral prints to extravagant and futuristic accessories - the latest Paris Fashion Week has it all.

Get the most catchy and unusual images from the venue where the world's top designers and newcomers presented their collections for the 2020 Spring/Summer season.