As we have entered the final day of September, Sputnik invites you to reflect on the start of autumn and recollect the most interesting and landmark events that have taken place in Russia and in other parts of the world.

This has been a fruitful month for a number of political, cultural and sporting events. What were the highlights? To name just a few, the International Film Festival in Venice, the Artistic Gymnastics World Championship in Baku, and the MAKS international air show in Zhukovsky, outside Moscow.

Spare a few minutes of your precious time to view our selection of this month's brightest events as seen through the lenses of our photo correspondents.