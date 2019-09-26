Love Yourself: Beautiful Models Walk on Paris Runway in Sexy Lingerie From Etam

As part of Paris Fashion Week, the French lingerie brand Etam has unveiled a new collection. The most fascinating images of the show are gathered for you in this Sputnik photo gallery.

The French lingerie brand Etam, founded by the German fashion designer Max Lindemann, has presented a new collection with underwear for every day and for special occasions as an elegant combination of style and comfort.

Models presented a variety of fashion designs to the audience, from casual and cosy, to sophisticated, festive and fabulous lingerie.

Etam celebrated its centenary several years ago. Etam lingerie has always been associated with sophistication and luxury. The brand collaborates with guest designers to create incredibly romantic and feminine looks.

In 2009, the famous model Natalia Vodianova became the face of the brand.