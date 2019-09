Lionel Messi, Barcelona football club's star forward, received the 2019 Best FIFA Men's Player award on Monday.

Lionel Messi has won this year's Best FIFA Men's Player award, defeating Portuguese-born Cristiano Ronaldo from Italy’s FC Juventus as well as the Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk from England’s FC Liverpool.

In the 2018-2019 season, Messi scored 51 goals in Barcelona’s 50 matches.

This is a record sixth Best FIFA Men's Player award for Messi, who also received the prize in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2015. Cristiano Ronaldo won this award five times.