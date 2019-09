Various kinds of art often support each other, inspiring creators to expand the horizons and discover something brand new. A beautiful painting can affect numerous composers, sculptors, writers, dancers, and poets – and, of course, designers, who easily combine high art with modern fashion.

This Milan Fashion Week is dedicated to the style of Pablo Picasso – one of the most prominent artists of the twentieth century.

Designer Jeremy Scott has created unique clothes for the Moschino brand, celebrating the abstract style of the painter. "Muses inspire artists and artists inspire the world," he said, presenting the collection.