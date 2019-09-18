From Alice Joyce to Kim Kardashian: Feminine Beauty Ideals Throughout the Years

Modern beauty trends prescribe their fashion rules for women around the globe. And if today girls with full lips and sharp cheekbones are considered to be the ideal of beauty, some 50 years ago a girl with such facial features would hardly be on the list of beauties.

At the beginning of the twentieth century, the ideal of beauty was considered to be tall girls with large breasts and a wasp waist. The Gibson Girls turned out to be the personification of the feminine ideal of physical attractiveness. The main beauty trend of the 1930s was the eyebrows. More precisely, their absence, as the eyebrows kept getting thinner and thinner until they were basically just a single drawn-on line.

Clumsy teenage girls with long slender legs became the new beauty ideal in the 1960s. However, with the 1970s, the age of fitness and athletic women began, with a spike of bold, bright colours and heavy make-up. Nowadays, slim and fit girls of athletic build are considered fashionable and beautiful, with the main trends of olive skin, puffy lips, high cheekbones and fluffy eyelashes.